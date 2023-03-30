Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.80.

CW stock opened at $173.52 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average is $165.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

