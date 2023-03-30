Analyzing MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) & Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MGO Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica 15.66% 41.13% 23.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica $6.26 billion 7.36 $975.32 million $9.10 39.67

This table compares MGO Global and Lululemon Athletica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MGO Global and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Lululemon Athletica 3 3 24 1 2.74

Lululemon Athletica has a consensus target price of $406.58, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than MGO Global.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats MGO Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

(Get Rating)

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth. The Direct to Consumer segment is involved in the e-commerce business, building brand awareness, particularly in new markets. The company was founded by Dennis J. Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MGO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.