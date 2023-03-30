Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 39.6% in March

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.