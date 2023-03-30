Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.14.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $98,913,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after buying an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

