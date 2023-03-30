StockNews.com Lowers Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Rollins Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

