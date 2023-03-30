Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Manchester United Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $27.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
