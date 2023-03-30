Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Olin Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Olin by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 6,157.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

