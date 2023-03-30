Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $144.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 122.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.16. Progressive has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Progressive by 11.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.