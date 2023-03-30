Contrasting DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) and DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of DatChat shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of DatChat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Volatility & Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DatChat has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96% DatChat -34,104.96% -90.93% -87.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and DatChat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TechTarget and DatChat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $297.49 million 3.39 $41.61 million $1.30 27.05 DatChat N/A N/A -$10.83 million N/A N/A

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than DatChat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TechTarget and DatChat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29 DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $48.63, suggesting a potential upside of 38.30%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than DatChat.

Summary

TechTarget beats DatChat on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About DatChat

(Get Rating)

DatChat, Inc. a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other. The company was formerly known as Yssup, Inc. and changed its name to DatChat, Inc. in September 2016. DatChat, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.