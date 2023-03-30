Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) & Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Critical Review

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Prothena shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Prothena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Prothena has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena -216.95% -24.98% -19.15% Daré Bioscience N/A -76.11% -47.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Prothena and Daré Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Prothena and Daré Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena 0 1 7 0 2.88 Daré Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00

Prothena currently has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.65%. Daré Bioscience has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 428.85%. Given Daré Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Prothena.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prothena and Daré Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena $53.90 million 47.99 -$116.95 million ($2.51) -19.61 Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$38.70 million ($0.36) -2.89

Daré Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prothena. Prothena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daré Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Prothena on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

