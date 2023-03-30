JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

JELD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NYSE:JELD opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,096,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 82,800 shares of company stock worth $998,260 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 234.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 478,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 335,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

