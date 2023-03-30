Reviewing Eneti (NYSE:NETI) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Eneti 52.55% 7.27% 6.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.09 $37.49 million N/A N/A Eneti $199.33 million 1.86 $104.89 million $2.74 3.41

This table compares United Maritime and Eneti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eneti has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for United Maritime and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Eneti 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eneti has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.39%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than United Maritime.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eneti pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Eneti beats United Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Eneti

(Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.