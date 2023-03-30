Comparing United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) & Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX)

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Lithium and United States Lime & Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.23%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals 19.24% 14.96% 13.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Lithium and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atlas Lithium and United States Lime & Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals $236.15 million 3.64 $45.43 million $8.00 18.91

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Atlas Lithium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Rating)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.