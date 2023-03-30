Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $3.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MGTA opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.