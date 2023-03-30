Contrasting Forge Global (FRGE) and Its Rivals

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Forge Global to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.08 Forge Global Competitors $7.34 billion $656.15 million 31.11

Forge Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forge Global has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s peers have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Forge Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 144 897 1198 31 2.49

Forge Global presently has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 121.34%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.37% 5.54%

Summary

Forge Global peers beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.