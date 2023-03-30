Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.
PARR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.
Par Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %
PARR stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.05.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Par Pacific by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,480 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth about $13,246,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $6,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
