Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

