Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.
Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13.
Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.
