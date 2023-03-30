Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $138.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $134.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

