WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,103.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,103.67 ($13.56).

WPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.74) to GBX 1,250 ($15.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.48) to GBX 1,300 ($15.97) in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 920 ($11.30) to GBX 1,158 ($14.23) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 944.20 ($11.60) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 979.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 872.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,600.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($8.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,610.17%.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.46), for a total transaction of £1,443,957.45 ($1,774,121.45). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

