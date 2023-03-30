eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s previous close.

eEnergy Group Price Performance

Shares of EAAS stock opened at GBX 3.33 ($0.04) on Tuesday. eEnergy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.44 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.90.

Get eEnergy Group alerts:

About eEnergy Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.