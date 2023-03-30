eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s previous close.
eEnergy Group Price Performance
Shares of EAAS stock opened at GBX 3.33 ($0.04) on Tuesday. eEnergy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.44 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.90.
About eEnergy Group
See Also
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.