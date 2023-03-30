Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

