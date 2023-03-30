Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mattel Trading Up 2.8 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

