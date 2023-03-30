Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CMO Ashley Zickefoose purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.58 per share, with a total value of $149,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,213.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ashley Zickefoose bought 3,600 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.58 per share, with a total value of $149,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $957,213.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $327,708. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,536,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

