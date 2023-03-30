Amber Rudd Acquires 1,951 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd bought 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £2,029.04 ($2,492.98).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Amber Rudd bought 1,942 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,039.10 ($2,505.34).
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,058 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £2,037.42 ($2,503.28).
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,014 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £1,953.58 ($2,400.27).
LON:CNA opened at GBX 104 ($1.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -742.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.56. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.10 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83.
CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 118 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 132 ($1.62).
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
