Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

INVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.