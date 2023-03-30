Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Park Aerospace Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

About Park Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 403,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Park Aerospace by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Featured Stories

