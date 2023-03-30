Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Park Aerospace Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Aerospace (PKE)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.