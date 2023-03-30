St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

St. Joe Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

St. Joe Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

