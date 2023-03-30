St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
St. Joe Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.
