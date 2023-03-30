StockNews.com Upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to “Buy”

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.