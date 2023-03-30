StockNews.com Upgrades Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) to Hold

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGO. Compass Point assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

