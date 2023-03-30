Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

INSM stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.57. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $5,495,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 95,622 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

