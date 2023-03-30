StockNews.com Downgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Hold

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $168.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.95. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

About Elbit Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Elbit Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,205,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000,000 after buying an additional 113,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 211,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

