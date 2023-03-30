StockNews.com Downgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Hold

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $168.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.95. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.
