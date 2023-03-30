Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sapiens International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

