Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Capricorn Metals Price Performance
Shares of CRNLF opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.98 and a 1-year high of C$3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31.
About Capricorn Metals
