Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CRNLF opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.98 and a 1-year high of C$3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31.

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

