Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Deterra Royalties Stock Up 9.0 %
OTCMKTS:DETRF opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. Deterra Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.25.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
