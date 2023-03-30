Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Deterra Royalties Stock Up 9.0 %

OTCMKTS:DETRF opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. Deterra Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.25.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Featured Articles

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

