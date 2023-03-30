REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $823.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.08. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $35.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The business’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.