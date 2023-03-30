REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $823.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.08. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The business’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.