FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

FibroGen Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Insider Activity

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,205. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

