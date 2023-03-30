Brokers Set Expectations for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.