Brokers Set Expectations for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Shares of VIRX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.