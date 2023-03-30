AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) versus National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Critical Comparison

AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) and National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AlerisLife and National HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlerisLife 0 0 0 0 N/A National HealthCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

22.5% of AlerisLife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of National HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of AlerisLife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of National HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AlerisLife has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National HealthCare has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlerisLife $707.97 million 0.06 -$29.92 million -1.20 -1.10 National HealthCare $1.07 billion 0.82 $22.44 million $1.45 39.65

National HealthCare has higher revenue and earnings than AlerisLife. AlerisLife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlerisLife -5.34% -20.78% -9.02% National HealthCare 2.07% 4.31% 2.92%

AlerisLife, Inc. engages in the operation of senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness services clinics. It operates through the Senior Living and Rehabilitation and Wellness Services segments. The Senior Living segment is involved in the operation of independent assisted living communities, skilled nursing facilities, and continuing care retirement communities. It also offers memory care living units specializing in the care of those with Alzheimer’s. The Rehabilitation and Wellness Services segment provides physical, occupational, speech, and other specialized therapy services in inpatient and outpatient clinics. The company was founded by Barry Michael Portnoy and Gerard Michael Martin in April 2000 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services. The company also offers management services, accounting and financial services and insurance services to third party owners of health care facilities. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services and Homecare Services. The Inpatient Services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted and independent living facilities. The Homecare Services segment includes revenues from rental income, management and accounting services fees, insurance services, and costs of the corporate office. The company was founded by Carl E. Adams in 1971 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

