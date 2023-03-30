StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $13.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

