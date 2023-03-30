JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $172.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

