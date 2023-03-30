Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn $5.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of HAS opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

