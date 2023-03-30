OppFi Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for OppFi in a report released on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Get OppFi alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research report on Tuesday.

OppFi Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE OPFI opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. OppFi has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OppFi during the second quarter worth $62,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.