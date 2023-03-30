B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 200.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $233.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 600.09%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

