Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.11.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.89. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

