Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beach Energy in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.