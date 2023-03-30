VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VAT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

VAT Group Trading Down 0.3 %

VACNY opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

VAT Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.