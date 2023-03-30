VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VAT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

VAT Group Trading Down 0.3 %

VACNY opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

