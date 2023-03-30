Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CAE Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Sunday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in CAE by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,291 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 882,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 548.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

