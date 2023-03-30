China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

Shares of CSUAY opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.19. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

