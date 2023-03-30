Critical Contrast: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) vs. Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Hawthorn Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $35.30 billion 1.03 -$932.03 million $0.36 7.97 Hawthorn Bancshares $83.23 million 1.87 $20.75 million $3.05 7.54

Hawthorn Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mizuho Financial Group. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mizuho Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 9.72% 6.12% 0.23% Hawthorn Bancshares 24.93% 16.65% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats Mizuho Financial Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

