Comparing Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) and Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) and Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rexel and Serco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexel N/A N/A N/A Serco Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Rexel pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Serco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Rexel pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Serco Group pays out 786.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexel 0 2 3 0 2.60 Serco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rexel and Serco Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rexel presently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.99%. Given Rexel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rexel is more favorable than Serco Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexel and Serco Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 32.09 Serco Group N/A N/A N/A $0.01 200.70

Rexel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Serco Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Rexel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Serco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Rexel

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 24 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Serco Group

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research. It operates through the following segments: UK and Europe, Americas, AsPac, Middle East, and Corporate. The UK and Europe segment offers frontline services to defense, health, and justice and immigration sectors delivered to the country’s government and devolved authorities. The Americas segment delivers services to U.S. federal and civilian agencies, selected state and municipal governments, and the Canadian government. The AsPac segment caters Asia Pacific region including Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The Middle East segment serves the defense, transport, and healthcare sectors in the Middle East region. The Corporate segment includes central and head office costs. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Hook, the United Kingdom.

